Effective and fast anti-virus solution that provides maximum protection of your computer against all types of malware - cryptolockers, screen blockers, bank trojans, potentially unwanted programs, adware, spyware, etc. During development we have studied the modern requirements to antivirus programs and created a product that meets all these needs.
High level of protection against all common types of threats
Handy licensing scheme for the protection of all your devices
High performance, efficiency, simplicity and usability
Professional technical support using any convenient communication channel
NANO Antivirus Sky Scan allows you to check files with cloud scanner. In addition, by using NANO Antivirus Sky Scan you can easily manage NANO Antivirus installed on your device, quickly receive information about the system protection status and read our latest news directly inside the application. NANO Antivirus Sky Scan is designed specifically for touchscreen devices.
Cloud scanning of suspicious files and archives
Free of charge for any devices and all kind of users
Integration and easy management of NANO Antivirus installed application
Receive information about your device's protection status using installed NANO Antivirus
Take advantage of free online version of NANO Antivirus scanner to check the files that cause you suspect for the presence of viruses, trojans and other malicious software.
No installation required
Full detection of all types of malware
Always up to date
- 31 january 2020 Антивирусная защита за 1 рубль в день или даже дешевле!
- 30 december 2019 Merry Christmas and Happy New Year!
- 12 december 2019 Праздничная новогодняя скидка!
- 10 december 2019 Products of NANO Antivirus family are recommended officially by Microsoft
NANO Security is the Russian company which is founded in 2009 on the basis of the team which has developed and implemented own antivirus technologies since 2003. Our technologies are used in the russian and foreign projects. Also we distribute the reliable and easy antiviruses which are completely based on our own antivirus technologies.