NANO Antivirus Pro

Effective and fast anti-virus solution that provides maximum protection of your computer against all types of malware - cryptolockers, screen blockers, bank trojans, potentially unwanted programs, adware, spyware, etc. During development we have studied the modern requirements to antivirus programs and created a product that meets all these needs.

High level of protection against all common types of threats

Handy licensing scheme for the protection of all your devices

High performance, efficiency, simplicity and usability

Professional technical support using any convenient communication channel

NANO Antivirus Sky Scan

NANO Antivirus Sky Scan allows you to check files with cloud scanner. In addition, by using NANO Antivirus Sky Scan you can easily manage NANO Antivirus installed on your device, quickly receive information about the system protection status and read our latest news directly inside the application. NANO Antivirus Sky Scan is designed specifically for touchscreen devices.

Cloud scanning of suspicious files and archives

Free of charge for any devices and all kind of users

Integration and easy management of NANO Antivirus installed application

Receive information about your device's protection status using installed NANO Antivirus

NANO Antivirus Online Scanner

Take advantage of free online version of NANO Antivirus scanner to check the files that cause you suspect for the presence of viruses, trojans and other malicious software.

No installation required

Full detection of all types of malware

Always up to date

NANO Antivirus Pro – we solve problems!
NANO Security

NANO Security is the Russian company which is founded in 2009 on the basis of the team which has developed and implemented own antivirus technologies since 2003. Our technologies are used in the russian and foreign projects. Also we distribute the reliable and easy antiviruses which are completely based on our own antivirus technologies.